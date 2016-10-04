BRIEF-Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products plans to invest 230 mln yuan to set up two units
* Says it plans to invest 230 million yuan ($33.34 million) to set up two units in Jiangsu province
Oct 4 Kluang Rubber Company Malaya Bhd :
* FFB for month of September 2016 was 915.26 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 42.5 million dirhams versus 34.1 million dirhams year ago