BRIEF-UAE's Foodco Holding Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 42.5 million dirhams versus 34.1 million dirhams year ago
Oct 4 Metro Holdings
* Noted Bloomberg report this morning entitled - "activist investor Quarz urges Singapore's Metro to return cash" - citing a letter from Quarz Capital Management
* Save as aforesaid, not aware of circumstances or developments that might give rise to unusual price and volume movements
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.