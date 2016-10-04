BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Aira Capital Pcl
* Kenedix Inc has approved to Kenedix Asia Pte, to sign the share purchase agreement with Aira Property
* Says 10 million shares representing 20 percent of registered capital sold to kenedix asia Source (reut.rs/2dnXq7M) Further company coverage:
* Board elects Ali Bin Harmel Al Dhaheri as chairman, effective May 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: