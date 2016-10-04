BRIEF-UAE's Foodco Holding Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 42.5 million dirhams versus 34.1 million dirhams year ago
Oct 4 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev welcomes court sanction of UK scheme of arrangement
* Welcomes SABMiller PLC's announcement that the High Court of Justice in England and Wales has sanctioned the UK scheme
* It is expected that the UK scheme will become effective at or around 6.15 pm (London time) later on Oct. 4
* Trading in SABMiller shares will be suspended with effect from 7.30 am (London time) on Oct. 5
* The expected timetable of principal events remains as set out in the announcement made by AB Inbev relating to the approval of its shareholders on Sept. 28 Source text : bit.ly/2dGo3Vh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.