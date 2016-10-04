BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Good Times Restaurants Inc :
* Qtrly good times' same store sales decrease 1.2%
* Good times' sales were consistent with trend all summer, anticipate will continue to run flat to slightly negative in near term
* Good Times & Bad Daddy's report Q4 same store sales
* Qtrly Bad Daddy's same store sales rise 1.9%
* Bad daddy's same store sales increased 1.9% in its fiscal q4 ended September 27, 2016 over prior year's increase of 6.8%
* Reiterated that it expects to open nine to eleven bad daddy's burger bar restaurants in fiscal 2017
* Says "we believe we were slightly negatively impacted at Bad Daddy's by Olympics in August" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.