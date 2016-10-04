Oct 4 Good Times Restaurants Inc :

* Qtrly good times' same store sales decrease 1.2%

* Good times' sales were consistent with trend all summer, anticipate will continue to run flat to slightly negative in near term

* Good Times & Bad Daddy's report Q4 same store sales

* Qtrly Bad Daddy's same store sales rise 1.9%

* Bad daddy's same store sales increased 1.9% in its fiscal q4 ended September 27, 2016 over prior year's increase of 6.8%

* Reiterated that it expects to open nine to eleven bad daddy's burger bar restaurants in fiscal 2017

* Says "we believe we were slightly negatively impacted at Bad Daddy's by Olympics in August"