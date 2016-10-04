Oct 4 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Completes target enrollment for part B Of The MoveDMD trial, a phase 2 trial of Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) for the potential treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Expects to report top-line safety and efficacy results from phase 2 trial in first half of Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: