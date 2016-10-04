BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :
* Blanket mine plans to increase production from 42,800 ounces in 2015 to approximately 80,000 ounces in 2021
* "confident that our production guidance of 50,000 ounces in 2016 will be achieved" with respect to blanket mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.