Oct 4 Potash Ridge Corp :

* Potash ridge corporation has signed an offtake and funding agreement with Jones-Hamilton Co

* Under terms of agreement, Jones-Hamilton will fund hydrochloric acid equipment of Potash Ridge's Valleyfield sulphate of potash project in Quebec

* As part of deal, valleyfield to sell production of hydrochloric acid from Valleyfield facility to Jones-Hamilton for minimum ten-year period