BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Nucor Corp:
* Purchased 49% of Encana's leasehold interest covering approximately 54,000 acres in south Piceance basin
* Nucor sold its 50% equity interest in Hunter Ridge Energy Services LLC to Encana
* Nucor retains all existing producing wells it currently owns
* Nucor and Encana also terminated two carry and earning ("C&E") drilling agreements entered into in 2010 and 2012
* By canceling agreements, co has eliminated all future carry capital, contingent liabilities which should result in lower unit cost for future drilling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.