BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Expects Sept quarter operating margin of about 18-19 percent, which includes 1.5 pts of impact from the August outage
* For Sept quarter, unit revenue is expected to decline about 7 percent
* Sees Sept quarter cargo & other revenue $1.35-$1.45 billion, average fuel price per gallon of $1.47-$1.52, profit sharing expense of about $325 million
* Expects to record roughly $250 million of other expenses in september quarter - SEC filing
* Non - fuel unit costs including profit sharing for sept quarter are expected to be flat versus prior year
* Sees Sept quarter casm-ex including profit sharing about flat, system capacity up about 1.5 percent Source text (bit.ly/2dGJVeO) Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.