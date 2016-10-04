BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
Oct 4 Renewable Energy Group Inc :
* Maximum commitment of lenders under revolving credit agreement to make revolving loans increased from $60.0 million to $150.0 million
* Amendment extends maturity date of revolving credit agreement to September 30, 2021
* On September 30, 2016, co's units entered into a Joinder And Amendment No. 11 to credit agreement- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2dO6KkX) Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.