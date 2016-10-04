BRIEF-Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group elects chairman and appoints general manager and CFO
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :
Oct 4 Johnston Press Plc
* Amendment to credit facility
* Has agreed changes to certain terms of facility with all of lenders
* Under terms of agreement, total commitments under facility will be £12.5 million
* Changes are effective immediately and will be effective until December 31, 2016
* Facility is currently unutilised
* In advance of September 2016 covenant test, lenders have agreed to waive this test
* In advance of September 2016 covenant test, lenders have agreed to waive this test
* Says it and unit ESOTERIC COMPANY will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old to 63 years old as of July 15 and has worked for three years, as well as reemployed people whose contracts will expire after July 15