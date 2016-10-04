Swedish apartment prices rises 7 pct yr/yr in April
STOCKHOLM, May 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in April from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.
Oct 4 Nikkei:
* Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance firmed up plans Tuesday to acquire Endurance Specialty Holdings -nikkei
* Sompo Japan will purchase all of endurance's outstanding shares without tender offer - nikkei
* Deal, seen at around $6.5 billion, will be finalized and announced as soon as Wednesday- nikkei Source text for Eikon:
STOCKHOLM, May 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in April from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Monday.
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :