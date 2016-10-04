BRIEF-MiCo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 65 billion won and operating profit of 6 billion won for FY 2017
Oct 4 (Reuters) -
* For FY ending February Lawson is seen maintaining guidance of 11% rise in operating revenue to 648 bln yen, 5% gain in operating profit to 76 bln yen - Nikkei
* August operating profit likely fell 5% year on year to around 40 billion yen ($389 million) - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2dciMPZ)
* Sees sales revenue of 65 billion won and operating profit of 6 billion won for FY 2017
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack