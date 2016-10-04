UPDATE 2-Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
Oct 4 Micron Technology Inc
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $3.22 billion
* Micron technology says "we are seeing improving market conditions in terms of both slowing supply growth and improving demand across a number of key segments"
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $3.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack