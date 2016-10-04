BRIEF-Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group elects chairman and appoints general manager and CFO
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :
Oct 4 (Reuters) -
* Team Health is in talks with Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital and could reach a deal to go private this month-WSJ, citing sources Source (on.wsj.com/2dHEs7B)
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :
May 15 - Australian shares traded little changed in a narrow range on Monday, with gains in financials offset by a slump in materials.