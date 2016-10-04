Oct 4 Intrepid Potash Inc

* Noteholders waiving until October 31, requirement to comply with financial covenants under NPA

* Intrepid Potash Inc says on September 30, 2016, entered into a second amendment and sixth waiver to note purchase agreement

* Intrepid Potash Inc says except as amended by NPA waiver, terms of NPA remain unchanged