Oct 4 Bsquare Corp

* Bsquare corp says entered into a first note modification agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, n.a.

* According modification agreement principal payment date by which all outstanding principal, interest is due, payable in full has been extended to sept. 18, 2018

* Principal amount available under credit facility has been reduced from $12 million to $11.75 million