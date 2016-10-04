Oct 4 Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc announces purchase of common shares by president of the company

* President Robert Bugbee, has purchased an aggregate of 60,000 common shares of Co at average price of $3.60 per share in open market

* President Robert Bugbee, purchased 60,000 common shares of company at an average price of $3.60 per share in open market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: