Oct 4 Wesco Aircraft Holdings

* Co and its units entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement, to credit agreement dated as of december 7, 2012

* Amendment modifies existing senior secured term loan a facility with a new one in an principal amount of $400 million-SEC filing

* Revolving credit facility and term loan a facility will mature on October 4, 2021, subject to certain exceptions - sec filing

* Amendment modifies credit agreement to replace existing revolving credit facility with a new one for principal amount of $180 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: