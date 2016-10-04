GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shrug off cyberattack, N. Korea threats to hit 2-yr high, oil jumps
* Markets dismiss cyberattack threat as disruption appears limited
Oct 4 Moody's On Republic Of Congo
* Moody's confirms Republic Of The Congo's rating at B3, outlook negative
* Moody's On Republic Of Congo -While increased oil production,expenditure restraint should help arrest deterioration in ROC'S public finances,risks remain slanted to downside
* Moody's On Republic Of Congo -Rating reflects resolution of Republic Of Congo's missed payment on international bond
* Moody's On Republic Of Congo -Government liquidity risk remains a key credit constraint, meeting financing gap in future years will be challenging Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2dHLLMf]
* Cyber attack raises uncertainty over impact on Japan companies