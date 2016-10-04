Oct 4 Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Amendment extends term of agreement from its prior termination date of December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2020 - SEC filing

* On Sept. 29 its unit entered into fourth amendment to technology transfer,supply agreement with Pfizer Centreone Group of Pfizer Inc

* Theravance Biopharma Inc says amendment establishes new pricing terms and new minimum purchase requirements to be effective during additional term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: