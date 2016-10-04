Oct 4 Bytom SA :

* September 2016 revenue 10.6 million zlotys ($2.8 million), down 1.4 percent year on year

* Prelim. 9-Month revenue 104.2 million zlotys, up 16.1 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8475 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)