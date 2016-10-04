Oct 4 Fitch:
* Expect to see first signs of new credit demand from
corporates as they make efforts to fill their depleted
inventories
* Expect GDP to contract by 3.3% in 2016 but has slightly
increased growth forecasts to 1.2% in 2017 and 2.2% in 2018
* Expectation is that central bank will start to ease
interest rates this year, provided there are signs of
disinflation
* Demand for consumer lending is likely to remain weak at
least until unemployment levels start to come down
* Brazil lenders stay cautious as economic outlook improves
Source text for Eikon: