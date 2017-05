Oct 4 Sotheby's

* Company's Payments Under Share Repurchase Agreement Were Funded With Cash On Hand.

* Entered Into A Share Repurchase Agreement With Funds Managed By Marcato Capital Management LP

* Agreed To Purchase 2 Million Shares Of Co's Common Stock For $73.8 Million

* On September 30, 2016, Company's Board Of Directors Approved A $75 Million Increase To Company's $325 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

* Approximately $40 Million Remains Authorized And Unused Under Company's Increased Share Repurchase Authorization Source (bit.ly/2d0DVPN) Further company coverage: