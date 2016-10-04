BRIEF-MiCo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 65 billion won and operating profit of 6 billion won for FY 2017
Oct 4 Nikkei:
* Japan's Honda Motor and Yamaha Motor to partner in motorcycle production and development - Nikkei
* Yamaha Motor will shift production of 50cc scooters for the home market from taiwan to Honda's Kumamoto factory in southern Japan - Nikkei
* Honda Motor likely will start supplying the scooters to yamaha motor on an original equipment manufacturer basis around 2018 - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2dHhmOi)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack