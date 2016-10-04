BRIEF-Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group elects chairman and appoints general manager and CFO
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :
Oct 4 (Reuters) -
* Realty Income prices $600 million of 3.00% senior unsecured notes due 2027
* Realty Income Corp says public offering price for notes was 98.671% of principal amount for an effective yield to maturity of 3.153% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :
May 15 - Australian shares traded little changed in a narrow range on Monday, with gains in financials offset by a slump in materials.