UPDATE 2-Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
Oct 4 Ocular Therapeutix(Tm)
* Begins Enrollment In First Phase 3 Clinical Trial With Otx Tp (sustained release travoprost) for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension
* Says plan to commence second phase 3 clinical trial in first half of 2017
* Says expect topline results from first phase 3 clinical trial to be available in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack