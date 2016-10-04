Oct 4 Clearside Biomedical Inc

* On september 28, 2016, entered into an amended and restated loan and security agreement

* Of $8 million term loan drawn on sept 28, about $5.3 million used to repay existing principal, interest obligations under original loan agreement.

* Amended, restated loan agreement provides up to $15.0 million in new term loans of which $8 million was funded on sept 28