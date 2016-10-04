Oct 4 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Under terms of credit agreement, lender agreed to provide a revolving loan to Co in maximum principal amount of $1.2 million

* On September 28, 2016 Co and its units entered into a credit agreement with SCM Specialty Finance Opportunities Fund, L.P.

* Says maturity date of loan is September 28, 2018