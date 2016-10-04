UPDATE 2-Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
Oct 4 Ensco Plc
* Effective October 4, extended maturity date with respect to some commitments under 4th amended and restated credit agreement, dated May 7, 2013
* Restated credit agreement, dated as of May 7, 2013 & extended maturity date by one year from Sept. 30, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2dHP6uY) Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack