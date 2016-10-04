Oct 4 Select Sands Corp

* Select Sands enters into an agreement including option to purchase dry plant, operating equipment, and sand inventory located near Select Sands' Sandtown quarry on Union Pacific Rail Line

* Select Sands will take title to these assets upon payment of US$500,000.

* Select Sands will pay US$500,000 upon signing of agreement to vendors in respect of purchase of certain heavy equipment