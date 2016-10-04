UPDATE 2-Oil jumps after Saudis, Russia say supply cut to be extended to March 2018
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
Oct 4 Jaguar
* Signs earn-in agreement to sell Gurupi project to Avanco resources
* Agreement provides Avanco with right to earn 20 percent of Jaguar's interest in project
* Agreement provides Avanco will pay an cash fee of US$1.7 million plus an additional fee of $500,000 in cash or shares of Avanco
* Says pursuant to agreement Avanco may earn up to a 100 percent interest in Gurupi project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack