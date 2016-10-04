BRIEF-Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group elects chairman and appoints general manager and CFO
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :
Oct 4 Wisdomtree Investments Inc
* Wisdomtree Commodity Services LLC temporarily suspends ability of authorized participants to purchase new Creation Baskets in GCC
* Seeking to cause GCC Creation Basket suspension to be lifted as promptly as practicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :
May 15 - Australian shares traded little changed in a narrow range on Monday, with gains in financials offset by a slump in materials.