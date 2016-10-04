WRAPUP 1-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
Oct 5 Manalto Ltd
* Manalto's subsidiary Sóshlr, Inc. USA, has signed a reseller agreement with infinit consulting
* Soshlr signs reseller agreement with Infinit Consulting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: