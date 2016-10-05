BRIEF-Al Baraka Bank Egypt Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 156 million versus EGP 127.4 million year ago
Oct 5 Ausgroup Ltd :
* Ausgroup request a trading halt pending result of formal meeting with noteholders on 5 october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 156 million versus EGP 127.4 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.