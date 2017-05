Oct 5 Pidilite Industries Ltd:

* Says Sargent Art, division of co's US unit, has initiated recall of Tempra paints and Finger paints

* Says dispatches of products after addressing apprehended problem have commenced

* Says recall does not constitute a material event to Pidilite Industries

* Says recall based on routine quality control inspection by co

* Says products are made exclusively in USA and sold mainly in USA