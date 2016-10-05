Oct 5 Kungsleden AB :

* Signed agreement with Lejonet & Björnen on new 2,000 square meter ice cream factory in property Högsbo 29:2 in Gothenburg

* New factory will be completed in November 2017

* Lejonet & Björnen is leasing it from Kungsleden in accordance to a 20-year lease agreement