BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Oct 5 Trikomsel:
* Issues statement from Trikomsel Noteholder Steering Committee
* Trikomsel Noteholder Steering Committee - Unsecured and secured creditors have agreed to convert a significant amount of existing debt into equity of co
* Trikomsel Noteholder Steering Committee - Under composition plan ratified by court, all SGD notes will be exchanged for 25% of restructured co's fully diluted equity
* Trikomsel Noteholder Steering Committee - Proposed that 25% equity stake allocated to noteholders be held in a Singapore law governed trust arrangement
* Trikomsel Noteholder Steering Committee - Understands that co continues to be a going concern
* Trikomsel Noteholder Steering Committee - Also notes significant dilution of original shareholders under plan, including stakes previously held by Polaris Ltd and Softbank
* Trikomsel Noteholder Steering Committee - Understands that co currently unable to make payment on its secured and unsecured liabilities, including SGD notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information