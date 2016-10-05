Oct 5 Euronext NV :

* In September 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives decreased by -36.7 pct compared to September 2015

* September 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 6,363 million euros ($7.14 billion) (-21.2 pct compared to September 2015 and +31.4 pct compared to August 2016)

* September activity on ETFs followed same trend with an average daily transaction value of eur 437 million, down by -28.8% compared to september 2015.

* In September 2016, Euronext had three new listings, including takeaway.com on Euronext Amsterdam as well as two SMEs that altogether raised 331 million euros

* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 490,474 contracts (-10.7 pct compared to end of September 2015)