MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 Buderim Group Ltd
* Has entered into a binding term sheet with Asia Mark Development Limited to issue it 6.5 million ordinary shares
* Enters binding term sheet with Wattle Hill Rhc Fund 1 SPV1 l.p to raise A$15 million in total
* AMD to fully underwrite pro rata renounceable rights issue of ordinary shares co will make, on a 1 for 2 basis at $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.