Oct 5 Buderim Group Ltd

* Has entered into a binding term sheet with Asia Mark Development Limited to issue it 6.5 million ordinary shares

* Enters binding term sheet with Wattle Hill Rhc Fund 1 SPV1 l.p to raise A$15 million in total

* AMD to fully underwrite pro rata renounceable rights issue of ordinary shares co will make, on a 1 for 2 basis at $0.36 per share