* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :
* Says approximately 13,430 ounces of gold were produced during quarter
* Caledonia and Blanket mine remain on track to deliver target performance for 2016
* Says Caledonia remains on track to meet production guidance for 2016 of 50,000 ounces
* Says continues to progress towards its long term target of 80,000 ounces by 2021
* Announces gold production from 49 per cent owned unit, blanket mine in Zimbabwe, for quarter ended 30 Sept 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.