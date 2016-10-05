MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 Amp Ltd:
* Matthew Percival will retire from AMP, after 16 years as group executive public affairs
* Helen Livesey will be appointed as group executive public affairs and chief of staff effective from new year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago