Freedom Foods Group Ltd :

* Under proposed arrangement, a new company, australia's own dairy company china will be established

* Intended that ao china would potentially seek a listing on an international stock exchange in medium term

* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with our guangzhou based partner, shenzhen jialile food co. Ltd

* Freedom foods will subscribe for an initial 10% investment in AO China for a consideration of rmb 22 million

