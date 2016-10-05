MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 (Reuters) -
* Fish Farmer Bakkafrost says feed sales in q3 2016 are 28.9 thousand tonnes vs 16.3 thousand tonnes in
* Bakkafrost says total harvest volumes in q3 are 10.7 thousand tonnes vs 13.0 thousand tonnes Q2
* The harvest volumes are provided in head on gutted (HOG) equivalents
* As announced in previous trading update, harvested volumes from Faroe Farming are included from Q3 2016. Faroe Farming is part of Farming West, but has not harvested in Q3 2016
* The full Q3 2016 report will be released on 8 November 2016 at 06:00 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.