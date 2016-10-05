MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 Grenke AG :
* Continues steadily on course - solid new business development during the first nine months of 2016
* 9-month new business at Grenke Group Factoring during same period reached 254.6 million euros ($285.53 million) for a year-on-year rise of 10.6 pct
* New business at Grenke Group Leasing amounted to 1,122.4 million euros in first nine months of 2016, corresponding to a year-on-year increase of 16.8 pct
* Business start-up financing at Grenke Bank in first nine months of 2016 increased to 18.0 million euros for a year-on-year rise of 25.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago