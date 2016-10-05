Oct 5 Grenke AG :

* Continues steadily on course - solid new business development during the first nine months of 2016

* 9-month new business at Grenke Group Factoring during same period reached 254.6 million euros ($285.53 million) for a year-on-year rise of 10.6 pct

* New business at Grenke Group Leasing amounted to 1,122.4 million euros in first nine months of 2016, corresponding to a year-on-year increase of 16.8 pct

* Business start-up financing at Grenke Bank in first nine months of 2016 increased to 18.0 million euros for a year-on-year rise of 25.6 pct