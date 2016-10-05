Oct 5 Solocal Group SA :

* Agreement with 4 creditors representing about 43 pct of Solocal Group's debt on the terms of the financial restructuring plan

* These creditors have in particular agreed substitution of warrants with an exercise price of 1.50 euros ($1.68), as initially planned, by free shares as proposed by company

* Creditors involved in agreement have agreed, subject to resolutary condition of adoption of financial restructuring plan, not to accelerate Solocal's debt

* Main creditors could increase their representation at Board of Directors following completion of financial restructuring