Oct 5 Solocal Group SA :
* Agreement with 4 creditors representing about 43 pct of Solocal Group's debt on the terms
of the financial restructuring plan
* These creditors have in particular agreed substitution of warrants with an exercise price
of 1.50 euros ($1.68), as initially planned, by free shares as proposed by company
* Creditors involved in agreement have agreed, subject to resolutary condition of adoption
of financial restructuring plan, not to accelerate Solocal's debt
* Main creditors could increase their representation at Board of Directors following
completion of financial restructuring
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)