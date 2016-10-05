Oct 5 Euronext Nv

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 210,074 contracts in September 2016 (-15.0 pct compared to September 2015 and +32 pct compared to August 2016)

* Average daily volume on individual equity derivatives decreased to 194,196 contracts (-16.7 pct compared to September 2015 and +18 pct compared to August 2016) See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)