MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Plans to simplify corporate structure of its Belgian activities
* Delta Lloyd has submitted application for merger of Dutch and Belgian life insurance entities to National Bank of Belgium and Dutch Central Bank
* Subject to consent of regulators, Delta Lloyd life insurance entities in Netherlands and Belgium will be merged into a single legal entity and risk bearer at 1 January 2017
* Delta Lloyd strengthens position of Dutch and Belgian life insurance businesses
* Delta Lloyd Life NV in Belgium will merge with Delta Lloyd Levensverzekering NV in Netherlands
* This will raise group's solvency II standard formula ratio (SF ratio) by around 5 percentage points
* Will retain our commercial operations in Belgium
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago