MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 Moody's:
* Forecasts that overall annual European revenue growth will remain within a range of 2.0% to 3.0% during the next 12-18 months.
* Earnings growth rates will differ across individual countries, with UK retailers facing less sanguine overall outlook as Brexit adds to pressures
* Brexit vote's impact on UK food retailers will be more muted, due to non-discretionary nature of food, less exposure to currency volatility
* Brexit adds to UK clothing retailers' woes, but overall European retail outlook stable into 2018
* Sustained economic recovery, rising consumer confidence will drive steady overall revenue and earnings growth for European retailers into 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2dIPcXD
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.